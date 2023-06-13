Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Miley (lat) will return from the injured list to start Saturday's game against the Pirates, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Miley proved his health while tallying five strikeouts over five scoreless innings in a rehab outing this past Sunday with Double-A Biloxi. He had posted a solid 3.67 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 41.2 innings (eight starts) with the Brewers before landing on the injured list in mid-May due to a posterior serratus strain around the left side of his rib cage.