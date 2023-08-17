Miley (6-3) gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Dodgers.

Miley had given up just two runs over 10 innings across his first two starts back from a left elbow injury. The 36-year-old southpaw had some trouble with the top of the Dodgers' order, and the Brewers were limited to three hits and three walks in the game. Miley is now at a 3.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 55:26 K:BB through 82.2 innings over 16 starts this season. He's tentatively projected for a home start against the Twins next week.