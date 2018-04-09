Brian Ellington: Cut loose by Miami
Ellington (biceps) cleared waivers Monday and was subsequently released by the Marlins, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has been out since the beginning of March due to biceps tendinitis, and it appears he didn't want to continue his rehab within the organization after being designated for assignment on April 1. Ellington will now search for a new home, though his current injury could make things a bit dicey.The 27-year-old struggled out of the Marlins' bullpen last season, producing a lofty 7.25 ERA in 44.2 frames.
