Diamondbacks' Brian Ellington: Back from biceps injury
Ellington (biceps) was added to Double-A Jackson's active roster earlier in the week and has made two appearances with the affiliate, giving up three runs (two earned) in two innings.
Ellington signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks in April, just over a week after he was released by the Marlins when he experienced biceps tendinitis during spring training. The injury kept Ellington on the shelf for the first three months of the season, but after he completed four rehab appearances in the lower rungs of the minors, it looks like he'll settle in with Arizona's Southern League affiliate. The right-hander has two seasons of sub-3.00 ERAs in the big leagues on his resume and could eventually be viewed as an option for the Arizona bullpen if he proves healthy and effective in the minors.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brian Ellington: Signs with Diamondbacks•
-
Brian Ellington: Cut loose by Miami•
-
Marlins' Brian Ellington: DFA'd by Miami•
-
Marlins' Brian Ellington: Optioned to minors•
-
Marlins' Brian Ellington: Dealing with biceps tendinitis•
-
Marlins' Brian Ellington: Likely needs MRI on shoulder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.