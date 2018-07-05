Ellington (biceps) was added to Double-A Jackson's active roster earlier in the week and has made two appearances with the affiliate, giving up three runs (two earned) in two innings.

Ellington signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks in April, just over a week after he was released by the Marlins when he experienced biceps tendinitis during spring training. The injury kept Ellington on the shelf for the first three months of the season, but after he completed four rehab appearances in the lower rungs of the minors, it looks like he'll settle in with Arizona's Southern League affiliate. The right-hander has two seasons of sub-3.00 ERAs in the big leagues on his resume and could eventually be viewed as an option for the Arizona bullpen if he proves healthy and effective in the minors.