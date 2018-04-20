Diamondbacks' Brian Ellington: Signs with Diamondbacks
Ellington (biceps) signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Ellington had spent his entire professional career in the Marlins organization before being released in early April. He spent time in the majors in each of the last three seasons, tossing 102.2 innings with a 4.65 ERA. He's still dealing with biceps tendinitis so won't get into game action right away. When healthy, he'll likely join Triple-A Reno and attempt to pitch his way into a low-leverage role in the Diamondbacks' bullpen.
More News
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...