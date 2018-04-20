Ellington (biceps) signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Ellington had spent his entire professional career in the Marlins organization before being released in early April. He spent time in the majors in each of the last three seasons, tossing 102.2 innings with a 4.65 ERA. He's still dealing with biceps tendinitis so won't get into game action right away. When healthy, he'll likely join Triple-A Reno and attempt to pitch his way into a low-leverage role in the Diamondbacks' bullpen.