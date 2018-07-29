Ellington was released by the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Ellington struggled in his recent opportunity with the Arizona organization to say the least, as he appeared in 10 games and posted a 31.50 ERA. He walked a whopping 16 batters and struck out only two, so it's no surprise to see the right-handed pitcher back on the free agent market.

