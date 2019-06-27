Ellington was released by the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Ellington signed a minor-league deal with Boston in January and split the season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket, posting a 3.32 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 25:20 K:BB over 19 innings. The 28-year-old last saw the majors in 2017 and had a 7.25 ERA in 42 games with the Marlins.

