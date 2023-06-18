Wainwright (3-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Mets, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out three.

Homers by Brandon Nimmo and Luis Guillorme accounted for all the damage off Wainwright, but the 41-year-old got enough run support to weather them. He tossed 93 pitches (53 strikes) en route to his first quality start of the season and first win since May 23, and this was the first time in eight starts he even managed to finish the sixth inning. Wainwright's numbers have largely fallen off a cliff in 2023, and his 5.56 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 11.9 percent strikeout rate give him little fantasy appeal outside of deep formats where nearly every pitcher with a rotation spot is rostered. His next start lines up to take place an ocean away, as he's set to take the bump against the Cubs next weekend in London.