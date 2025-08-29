The Cardinals will select Prieto's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Prieto will make his MLB debut if he gets into a game, joining the active roster for the first time in his career. A previous report had indicated Prieto would join the team Thursday, but he'll be called up in time for a three-game road series against the Reds on Friday instead.The 26-year-old second baseman has slashed .296/.358/.453 with 10 home runs and 11 stolen bases in 450 plate appearances with Memphis this season