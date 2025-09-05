Cardinals' Cesar Prieto: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned Prieto to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Prieto went 1-for-6 with five strikeouts during his first cup of coffee in the majors. He could get another opportunity before the end of this month but will head back to Memphis for now.
