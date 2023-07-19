Prieto is hitting .324 with two home runs, one steal and eight strikeouts in 80 plate appearances since getting promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on June 20.

Hitting for a very high average is nothing new to the 24-year-old Cuban infielder, as he hit .364 for Double-A Bowie this season and hit .340 for High-A Aberdeen in 2022. Prieto has a 21.7 percent hard-hit rate, and most of his six home runs on the season have been wall scrapers, but his 7.7 percent strikeout rate is elite enough for him to project for some sort of role in the big leagues.