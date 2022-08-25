Dickerson went 4-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Cubs.
Dickerson has feasted on Cubs pitching this week, going 8-for-9 with three doubles across two games. The rest of the Cardinals mustered just five hits in Wednesday's lopsided loss. The 33-year-old sudden success at the plate has added 36 points to his batting average, which is up to .268 with a .715 OPS through 61 contests. He's added four home runs, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored and 11 doubles this year in a part-time role as a reserve outfielder and designated hitter.
