Cardinals' Dustin May: Lacks command in loss

May (5-7) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks with six strikeouts over five innings.

May yielded runs in three separate frames, issuing four walks for the second straight contest while generating 10 swinging strikes on 98 pitches. It was the first time the 28-year-old completed five frames in five turns since tossing a complete-game shutout June 15, a stretch that has included three outings with five or more earned runs allowed. He'll carry a 4.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 95:32 K:BB across 98 innings this season into a home rematch with Arizona next week.