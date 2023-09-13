Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced Wednesday that Carlson will undergo season-ending surgery on his left ankle, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carlson has been bothered by left ankle discomfort since mid-May and will go ahead and address the issue here in mid-September with the goal of being 100 percent healthy for the beginning of spring training next February. The 24-year-old outfielder posted a rough .219/.318/.333 batting line with five homers, 27 RBI, three steals and 27 runs in 76 games (255 plate appearances) this season for St. Louis.