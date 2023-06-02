Graceffo (shoulder) could rejoin the Triple-A Memphis rotation in two weeks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Graceffo has been on the injured list since May 3 because of shoulder inflammation, but he's returned to playing catch and is going through pregame work, Jones Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Graceffo is widely considered one of the top prospects in the St. Louis system, and he has a chance to make starts for the Cardinals by the end of 2023 if he's healthy enough to do so.