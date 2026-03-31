Cardinals' Gordon Graceffo: Called up Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals recalled Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
The right-hander was unable to earn a spot in St. Louis' bullpen to begin the season but will quickly join the big club with Matt Pushard (knee) landing on the injured list. Graceffo covered 1.1 scoreless frames in his lone appearance for Memphis but struggled across 26 appearances with the Cardinals last year, finishing with a 6.28 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB over 43 innings.
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