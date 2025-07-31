Graceffo "looks to be an early contender" to serve as the Cardinals' closer if Phil Maton joins Ryan Helsley in being traded, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Woo mentions Kyle Leahy and Riley O'Brien as possibilities, as well. JoJo Romero would likely also be in the mix, but he is a candidate to be traded. Since moving to a full-time bullpen role in late April, Graceffo has collected a 2.89 ERA and 44:11 K:BB over 43.2 innings between Triple-A Memphis and St. Louis.