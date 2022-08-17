Quintana allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over five-plus innings, taking a no-decision versus the Rockies on Tuesday.

Quintana was limited to 75 pitches (49 strikes) after a 103-pitch outing in his previous start. He was responsible for both runs the Rockies cobbled together in the sixth inning, and they ultimately pulled ahead in the seventh to deny Quintana the win. The southpaw now has a 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 105:37 K:BB through 120 innings across 23 starts between the Pirates and the Cardinals this year. He'll look for his second win as a Cardinal in his next start, tentatively projected for this weekend in Arizona.