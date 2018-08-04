Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Greets Archer with homer

Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a double, a leadoff solo home run and two walks in a loss to the Pirates on Friday.

Carpenter's bat appears incapable of cooling off at this point, as he's started August off on the same heater he's been on for two-plus months. The veteran infielder is 4-for-10 with a double, Friday's homer and corresponding RBI, five walks and three runs over the first three games of the new month. That follows a month of July in which he parlayed 31 hits into 21 RBI, largely on the strength of 11 round trippers. Carpenter's 27 homers on the season comfortably pace the field on the Cardinals and rank eighth overall in all of baseball.