Siani departed the first game of Saturday's twin bill against the Cubs due to a left elbow contusion, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Siani was hit by a pitch on the left elbow with the bases loaded in the first inning to get credited with an RBI. He stayed in the game for a few more frames before being removed in the fourth. Siani got a second plate appearance prior to his departure and grounded out to first base. It's worth noting that the Cardinals were up 10-1 at the time of his departure, so it's possible that Siani's exit was precautionary. The teams are playing a doubleheader Saturday, and it remains to be seen if Siani will be in the lineup for the nightcap.