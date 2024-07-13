Siani (elbow) is out of the lineup for the second game of a double-header against the Cubs on Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Siani was hit in the elbow by a pitch in the first inning of Game 1 and was eventually removed in the fourth frame. The center fielder has been diagnosed with a left elbow contusion but the Cardinals could opt to give Siani an extended break with All-Star festivities beginning Monday.
