Gray (14-8) allowed one run on nine hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win over the Brewers on Friday.

Gray was a little generous with the hits, but he was able to limit the damage to a Sal Frelick solo shot in the third inning. This was Gray's first quality start of September -- he's allowed 13 runs over 22.1 innings across his four outings this month. For the season, he now has a 4.33 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 194:36 K:BB through 174.2 innings through 31 starts. He's lined up for his season finale next week in a road start versus the Giants, and he's within striking distance of earning his third 200-strikeout campaign.