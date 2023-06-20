Scott is slashing .295/.376/.423 with two home runs and 48 steals on 54 attempts through 60 games with High-A Peoria.

The 22-year-old outfielder was a fifth-round pick in last year's draft, but it seems like the Cardinals may have gotten a steal. A left-handed hitter, Scott is one of the better athletes in all the minors and is a top-of-the-scale runner, so his stolen-base total carries more weight than that of many lower-level prospects who take advantage of batteries that can't control the run game. Scott's .129 ISO represents an area of weakness, but his 16.1 percent strikeout rate and 9.3 percent walk rate are respectable marks, even for an older hitter in the Florida State League.