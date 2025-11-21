Atlanta non-tendered Ragsdale on Friday.

Ragsdale started the 2025 season as a member of San Francisco's organization before spending time with Baltimore and Atlanta. Across three teams in Triple-A, he went 7-8 across 19 starts (and 26 games) and posted a 5.22 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 77:48 K:BB across 89.2 innings. Ragsdale will look to join a team in need of right-handed depth on the pitching staff, and while he's spent most of his time in the minors as a starter, he would likely be utilized out of the bullpen in the majors.