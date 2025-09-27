Orioles' Carson Ragsdale: Joins active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles recalled Ragsdale from the Florida Complex League on Saturday.
After being claimed off waivers from Atlanta on Thursday, Ragsdale will now rejoin the Orioles to give the big club an extra reliever for the final two games of the regular season. The 27-year-old has only one MLB appearance under his belt, during which he coughed up eight earned runs over three innings.
More News
-
Orioles' Carson Ragsdale: Scooped up by O's•
-
Braves' Carson Ragsdale: Scrubbed from 40-man roster•
-
Braves' Carson Ragsdale: Claimed off waivers by Atlanta•
-
Orioles' Carson Ragsdale: DFA'd by Orioles•
-
Orioles' Carson Ragsdale: Summoned to majors Sunday•
-
Orioles' Carson Ragsdale: Acquired by Baltimore•