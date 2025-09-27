default-cbs-image
The Orioles recalled Ragsdale from the Florida Complex League on Saturday.

After being claimed off waivers from Atlanta on Thursday, Ragsdale will now rejoin the Orioles to give the big club an extra reliever for the final two games of the regular season. The 27-year-old has only one MLB appearance under his belt, during which he coughed up eight earned runs over three innings.

