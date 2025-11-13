Braves' Carson Ragsdale: Claimed by Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta claimed Ragsdale off waivers from Baltimore on Thursday.
Ragsdale was DFA'd by the Orioles last Thursday after making two appearances with the O's, during which he gave up eight earned runs in only five innings. His fortunes were a bit better in Triple-A, as he finished the season with a 4.87 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 88.2 frames. He'll have a chance to win a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day bullpen during spring training, but he's more likely to begin 2026 at Triple-A Gwinnett.
