The Orioles claimed Ragsdale off waivers from Atlanta on Thursday and optioned him to the Florida Complex League, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

In the span of 10 days, Ragsdale has been DFA'd by Baltimore, claimed by Atlanta, DFA'd by Atlanta without making an appearance and now will return to Baltimore. He'll report to the Orioles' facility in Florida now that the minor-league season has wrapped up and take the place of Dom Hamel on the 40-man roster.