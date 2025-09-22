Braves' Carson Ragsdale: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta designated Ragsdale for assignment Monday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Charlie Morton, who was signed Monday. Ragsdale was just claimed off waivers by Atlanta last week and will now go through the waivers process again.
