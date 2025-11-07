Orioles' Carson Ragsdale: Bounced from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ragsdale was designated for assignment Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Ragsdale made his big-league debut in September and gave up eight earned runs in five innings across two appearances with the Orioles. He's likely to stick in the organization as depth for the 2026 season.
