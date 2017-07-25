Chad Huffman: Released by Cardinals
Huffman was outrighted and subsequently granted his unconditional release Tuesday.
He hit .286/.333/.429 with a 40 percent strikeout rate in 15 plate appearances with the big-league club earlier this year, and had a 117 wRC+ at Triple-A, so he will likely catch on elsewhere on a minor-league pact.
