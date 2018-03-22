The Tigers reassigned Huffman to their minor-league camp Thursday.

Huffman resurfaced in the big leagues for the first time in seven years in 2017, logging 15 plate appearances across 12 games with the Cardinals. The 32-year-old didn't make enough of an impression during his cup of coffee with St. Louis to attract anything more than a minor-league pact from the Tigers over the winter, which made it unlikely from the start of spring training that he would break camp with the big club. He'll likely serve as outfield depth at Triple-A Toledo for the bulk of the 2018 campaign and will need several injuries to hit the Tigers outfield before he receives another look in the big leagues.