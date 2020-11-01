Archer (shoulder) had his $11 million club option for 2021 declined by the Pirates on Saturday.

The 32-year-old missed the shortened 2020 season after undergoing thoracic outlet surgery in June, and the Buccos opted to pay the $250,000 buyout rather than pick up next year's option. Archer was acquired from Tampa Bay ahead of the 2018 trade deadline and had a 4.92 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 203:73 K:BB over 172 innings across his season and a half in Pittsburgh, so he'll be entering free agency as somewhat of a reclamation project.