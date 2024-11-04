Bethancourt elected free agency Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs cleared some space on their 40-man roster and Bethancourt has decided to hit free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. Bethancourt finished the 2024 season strong with an .814 OPS in 24 games with the Cubs, but that was after he had a .466 OPS in 38 contests with the Marlins.