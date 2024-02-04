Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Saturday that the team is staying in touch with Kershaw (shoulder) and that it's possible the hurler could pitch for Los Angeles this season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw is a free agent and has yet to find a team, though Dodgers manager Dave Roberts suggested that the hurler is in no rush to sign and may be opting to "get something done when it makes sense," per JP Hoornstra of Dodgers Nation. Kershaw is currently rehabbing from November surgery to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder, and Roberts indicated that the future Hall of Famer's recovery is going well, which Kershaw also suggested while saying in December that he hoped to play at some point this summer. The left-hander pitched well during the regular season last year, posting a 2.46 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 137:40 K:BB while going 13-5 over 24 starts covering 131.2 innings , but his velocity was noticeably lower down the stretch, and he flamed out in his lone postseason appearance, giving up six runs over one-third of an inning against Arizona in the NLDS. It's not yet certain when Kershaw will be ready to pitch this season, and the Dodgers aren't in desperate need of a starter after adding Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and James Paxton to the rotation in the offseason, but it appears that the door is still open for the soon-to-be 36-year-old to rejoin the only organization he's pitched for during his illustrious career.