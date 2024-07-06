The White Sox released Sedlock on Tuesday.
Sedlock signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox in April, and he has since allowed 10 earned runs in just five innings with Triple-A Charlotte. He'll now attempt to latch on with another organization, but a return to the majors doesn't seem to be coming anytime soon.
