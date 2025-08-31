The Cubs claimed Civale off waivers from the White Sox on Sunday.

The veteran right-hander will move on to his third stop of the season, after the White Sox previously acquired him from the Brewers in the June 13 deal that sent Andrew Vaughn to Milwaukee. Though he had been making regular turns out of the White Sox rotation since the trade, Civale submitted a 5.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 55:26 K:BB in 67 innings over his 13 starts with the club. Since the 30-year-old is on an expiring contract and wasn't part of the rebuilding White Sox's plans, he was exposed to waivers and scooped by the Cubs. Civale's exact role with his new organization isn't yet clear, as the Cubs have been getting decent results from Colin Rea and Javier Assad at the back end of the rotation of late and may not view Civale as an upgrade over either pitcher. If that's the case, Civale could initially be ticketed for a long-relief role with the Cubs.