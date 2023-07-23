The Cubs announced Sunday that Hughes (knee) has resumed playing catch, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hughes is in the early phase of his throwing program as he works his way back from the left knee alignment surgery he underwent in late June. Since he opted for a debridement procedure rather than a reconstructive one, Hughes will have a chance to pitch again in 2023, though his return from the 60-day injured list shouldn't be viewed as imminent. A target date for when Hughes might be activated likely won't emerge until he's facing hitters again.