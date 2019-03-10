Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Could throw bullpen in about a week
Morrow (elbow) is scheduled to throw from 150 feet Sunday, Wednesday and Friday before possibly logging a bullpen session on March 18, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
March 25 was originally penciled in as the target date for Morrow's first bullpen session of the spring, so it appears his rehab could be slightly ahead of schedule. However, the Cubs will likely remain cautious with their closer, who isn't expected to join the team until May as he recovers from biceps inflammation that ended his 2018 campaign in July.
