Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Throwing program shut down
Manager Joe Maddon said Saturday that the Cubs will "slow things down" with Morrow (elbow) after he experienced discomfort during a recent side session, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
There had been some optimism that Morrow might be back from the 10-day injured list in early May, but the setback probably takes that off the table. The right-hander is now without a concrete timeline for a return from offseason elbow surgery, which could prompt the Cubs to explore the market for other late-inning reinforcements. Even if Morrow's shutdown period remains brief, there's no guarantee he'll reclaim the closer role he held last season once he returns. That might make it tough to justify stashing him in fantasy leagues with limited bench or IL spots.
