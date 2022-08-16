Davis (back) served as the designated hitter Monday in the first game of his rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, going 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and three strikeouts.

Davis' appearance in the ACL was his first at any level since May 3 after he underwent back surgery in early June. Due to the nature of his procedure, Davis could be eased back into action as a DH for his first few appearances in Arizona before eventually picking up work in the outfield. Assuming he avoids any setbacks during the rehab assignment, Davis should make his return to the Triple-A Iowa lineup within the next few weeks.