Cubs' Clay Holmes: Slated for Cubs debut this weekend

Manager Craig Counsell said that Holmes (fibula) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list to make his Cubs debut with a start this weekend in Kansas City, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Before the Mets traded him Monday, Holmes hadn't made an appearance at the big-league level since May 15, but the Cubs are confident that the right-hander is fully recovered from a fractured right fibula and sufficiently stretched out after completing a three-start minor-league rehab assignment. During his final rehab appearance this past Sunday at High-A Brooklyn, Holmes tossed 5.1 innings and 73 pitches, so he's not expected to have a major workload restriction as he slots into the Chicago rotation. For at least this week, the Cubs will skip Colin Rea's turn in the rotation to open up starting roles for Holmes and fellow trade-deadline pickup Kevin Gausman. Holmes posted a 2.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB over 52.2 innings in his nine starts with the Mets prior to landing on the IL.