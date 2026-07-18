Cubs' Colin Rea: Hit with loss Friday

Rea (7-6) took the loss Friday against the Twins, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out six batters across six innings.

Rea allowed just one man to reach base across the first two innings of the game, but things began to fall apart when he allowed four hits in the third inning before retiring a batter, including a three-run homer off the bat of Ryan Jeffers that capped off a four-run outburst from Minnesota. Rea managed to settle in afterward and toss three more scoreless innings, but the four runs the Twins put up on him were already more than enough to keep them in front for the rest of the night and hand the 36-year-old his first loss since June 14. He'll carry a 4.74 ERA and 1.42 WHIP into his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come Wednesday against Detroit.