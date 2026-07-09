Cubs' Colin Rea: Snags second straight win

Rea (7-5) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 9-7 victory over the Orioles. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander did just about the bare minimum to record the win, leaving the mound after 91 pitches (58 strikes) with the Cubs ahead 4-3, and their offense was able to stay ahead of the bullpen's stumbles. After going winless over five outings in June, Rea has won two straight starts to begin July. He'll take a 4.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 70:36 K:BB through 94.2 innings into the All-Star break.