Rea did not factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Rea allowed one run in the fourth inning but was otherwise sharp, generating 13 whiffs on 87 pitches and limiting the Pirates to one extra-base hit. The 35-year-old has surrendered just four runs over three August starts, though he's failed to complete more than five frames in five of six outings since the All-Star break. He'll take a 3.99 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 90:33 K:BB across 121.2 innings into a home matchup with the Brewers next week.