Cubs' Colin Rea: Strong outing wasted Saturday

Rea didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing three hits over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander retired the first 12 batters he faced before Brandon Valenzuela led off the top of the fifth inning with a single, and Rea got lifted after 78 pitches (50 strikes) when he gave up two more leadoff knocks in the sixth. He was still comfortably in line for his sixth win of the season until the Cubs' bullpen melted down in the seventh and eighth frames. It was an encouraging bounce-back performance from Rea after he got tagged for 11 runs in 9.1 innings over his prior two outings, and he'll take a 4.99 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 59:28 K:BB in 79.1 innings into his next start, which is set to come on the road next week against the Mets.