Rea (10-6) took the loss against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings.

Rea fell behind quickly; Rafael Devers knocked his seventh pitch of the game over the outfield wall for a solo homer. Rea managed to get through a scoreless second frame, but things unraveled for him in the third, when the Giants got to him for three runs despite managing just two hits. The right-hander gave up three more runs (two of which were earned) in the fifth and was pulled before he could finish the frame. The poor outing snapped a string of four straight starts in which Rea had surrendered two or fewer earned runs. He's been middling overall this year with a 4.23 ERA through 132 innings, but he's been prone to blow-ups, giving up five or more earned runs in an appearance on five different occasions.