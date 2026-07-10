Cubs' David Peterson: Lacks command in no-decision

Peterson allowed one run on two hits across five innings and did not factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the Orioles. He walked four and struck out two.

Peterson pitched pretty well overall Thursday but struggled with his command as he tied a season high in walks. Even with the shaky control it was still a huge step in the right direction for the lefty after being tagged for 10 runs in only 3.2 innings in his last start. Peterson will now carry a 6.45 ERA and 1.64 WHIP into the All-Star break, and he should slot into the back of Chicago's rotation once the second half kicks off, at least until the likes of Jameson Taillon (hamstring), Edward Cabrera (hamstring) and Ben Brown (neck) are able to return.