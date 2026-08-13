Cubs' David Peterson: Nabs fifth seventh win

Peterson (7-7) earned the win against the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Peterson got knocked around a bit Wednesday, but he hung in there for his sixth consecutive start of at least five innings. The southpaw has conceded three runs or fewer in all but one of first eight outings for the Cubs, though the one exception was a 10-run implosion versus St. Louis on July 3. Peterson has a 4.19 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB over 43 innings for the Cubs ahead of his next scheduled appearance against the crosstown-rival White Sox.