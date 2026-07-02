Cubs' David Peterson: Receiving another start

Peterson is slated to start Friday's game against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

The 30-year-old southpaw will be rewarded with another turn through the rotation after excelling in his Cubs debut last Saturday, earning a win over the Brewers while striking out two batters and allowing two earned runs on five hits and no walks across 5.2 innings. Peterson's body of work over a sample of eight starts and eight relief appearances with the Mets this season has been much less impressive (6.09 ERA, 1.65 WHIP in 68 innings), but he looks like he'll have a chance to stick around in a depleted Chicago rotation until the club gets some reinforcements. Among the Cubs' injured starters, Jameson Taillon (hamstring) is the closest to returning and is set to make a rehab start Sunday, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to return from the 15-day injured list before the All-Star break.