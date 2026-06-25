Cubs' David Peterson: Traded to Cubs

The Mets traded Peterson to the Cubs on Wednesday in exchange for Cole Mathis, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Peterson has struggled considerably with the Mets this season, turning in a 6.09 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 68 innings across 16 appearances (eight starts). However, the Cubs will gladly take all the rotation arms they can get at this point, as Edward Cabrera (hamstring) became the team's sixth starting pitcher to land on the injured list Wednesday. Peterson will immediately slot into the Cubs' rotation and could make his first start with the team as soon as Friday after throwing 79 pitches in four innings Sunday.